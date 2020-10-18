Sunday, October 18 Forecast

A cold front will start to move in on Sunday. I expect showers throughout the day with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s, but falling into the afternoon. Overnight lows in the lower 50’s with showers continuing.







This front will linger around Monday with shower chances through the day. Temperatures will be cool, topping off in the lower 50’s.

This front will retreat north Tuesday and Wednesday so a chance of showers is still possible both days. Temperatures will top off in the 60’s and 70’s.





Thursday looks warm and dry ahead of another front. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with breezy conditions.

Another front comes in Friday with another chance of showers.