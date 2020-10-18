Sunday, October 18 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front will start to move in on Sunday. I expect showers throughout the day with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s, but falling into the afternoon. Overnight lows in the lower 50’s with showers continuing.

This front will linger around Monday with shower chances through the day. Temperatures will be cool, topping off in the lower 50’s.

This front will retreat north Tuesday and Wednesday so a chance of showers is still possible both days. Temperatures will top off in the 60’s and 70’s.

Thursday looks warm and dry ahead of another front. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with breezy conditions.

Another front comes in Friday with another chance of showers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Branson

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
55°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Harrison

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
54°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

West Plains

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
52°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

74° / 51°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 0% 74° 51°

Sunday

60° / 44°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 20% 60° 44°

Monday

53° / 47°
Light rain in the morning
Light rain in the morning 20% 53° 47°

Tuesday

68° / 56°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 20% 68° 56°

Wednesday

73° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 73° 59°

Thursday

79° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 79° 50°

Friday

60° / 40°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 20% 60° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

56°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
56°

54°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

6 AM
Showers
40%
54°

54°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
54°

54°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
54°

55°

9 AM
Rain
80%
55°

57°

10 AM
Rain
90%
57°

57°

11 AM
Rain
90%
57°

55°

12 PM
Rain
90%
55°

54°

1 PM
Rain
90%
54°

54°

2 PM
Rain
80%
54°

53°

3 PM
Rain
80%
53°

52°

4 PM
Rain
80%
52°

49°

5 PM
Rain
80%
49°

49°

6 PM
Rain
80%
49°

48°

7 PM
Rain
80%
48°

47°

8 PM
Rain
90%
47°

46°

9 PM
Rain
80%
46°

46°

10 PM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

11 PM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

12 AM
Rain
80%
46°

Trending Stories