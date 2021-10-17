Sunday, October 17 Evening Forecast

A beautiful fall weekend has come to a close, but we’ll hold onto the vibe into Monday. Starry skies and chilly temperatures can be expected overnight with morning lows again in the 40s.

The morning chill will give way to another beautiful day. Skies will be sunny with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s Monday afternoon.

We’ll see a bit more cloud cover later Monday night and on Tuesday, but the pattern will remain quiet. Temperatures will again climb into the mid-70s with winds a bit more breezy out of the south.

The next storm will roll through the area Wednesday. It will likely bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the area. The rain looks scattered and not too heavy. Instability levels look pretty low too and no severe weather is expected at this time.

Another dose of cool, fall air will sweep into the area behind the storm by Thursday. There could be a bit of wraparound cloud cover Thursday making for a partly cloudy day. Afternoon highs will fall back into the 60s.

We’ll end the week on a cool and quiet note Friday. The next chance for rain will come over the weekend as a warm front takes shape and lifts north through the area. This may lead to showery and cool weather Saturday with showers shifting north by Sunday. Warmer air would move back in Sunday pushing afternoon highs back into the 70s.