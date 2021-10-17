Sunday, October 17 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 46°

Monday

73° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 50°

Tuesday

75° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 54°

Wednesday

74° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 74° 46°

Thursday

64° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 64° 43°

Friday

68° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 68° 47°

Saturday

65° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 65° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

1 AM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
2%
50°

50°

3 AM
Clear
2%
50°

50°

4 AM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

5 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

6 AM
Clear
2%
48°

48°

7 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
47°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
53°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

63°

7 PM
Clear
1%
63°

59°

8 PM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
1%
57°

57°

10 PM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
2%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
2%
54°

A beautiful fall weekend has come to a close, but we’ll hold onto the vibe into Monday. Starry skies and chilly temperatures can be expected overnight with morning lows again in the 40s.

The morning chill will give way to another beautiful day. Skies will be sunny with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s Monday afternoon.

We’ll see a bit more cloud cover later Monday night and on Tuesday, but the pattern will remain quiet. Temperatures will again climb into the mid-70s with winds a bit more breezy out of the south.

The next storm will roll through the area Wednesday. It will likely bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the area. The rain looks scattered and not too heavy. Instability levels look pretty low too and no severe weather is expected at this time.

Another dose of cool, fall air will sweep into the area behind the storm by Thursday. There could be a bit of wraparound cloud cover Thursday making for a partly cloudy day. Afternoon highs will fall back into the 60s.

We’ll end the week on a cool and quiet note Friday. The next chance for rain will come over the weekend as a warm front takes shape and lifts north through the area. This may lead to showery and cool weather Saturday with showers shifting north by Sunday. Warmer air would move back in Sunday pushing afternoon highs back into the 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

47°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100