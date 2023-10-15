Yesterday was another chilly fall day with the high temperature only peaking out at 57 degrees. Today is going to be just as cold. Additionally, some light sprinkles and showers are expected to kick off the morning hour.

We will have those cooler temperatures today plus winds gusting out of the North at 20-25 mph, making it feel even colder. Thankfully, these crazy fast winds we’ve been experiencing all week will start to slow down Monday evening.

Monday we are also expecting a slight warm up to begin. We’ll witness temperatures going from the mid-50s to flirting with the 60-degree marker.

These temperatures will continue to rise for both Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s currently looking like Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week climbing into the low 70s before light rain chances return later on that night.