Sunday, October 13 Forecast

Warmer Sunday, next rain chances —

Sunday, temperatures will be higher in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Tuesday, a front will push into the Ozarks bringing our next chance at showers and storms. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Those showers will clear out making for a sunny and mild end to the week. Behind the showers, another cold reinforcement with temperatures topping off in the 60’s and overnight lows in the 40’s.

Clear

Springfield

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

61° / 39°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 61° 39°

Sunday

70° / 44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 70° 44°

Monday

74° / 58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 74° 58°

Tuesday

71° / 40°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 71° 40°

Wednesday

60° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 60° 40°

Thursday

70° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 70° 54°

Friday

74° / 58°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 74° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

4 AM
Clear
0%
43°

40°

5 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

6 AM
Clear
0%
39°

39°

7 AM
Clear
0%
39°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

8 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

9 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

11 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
10%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
10%
48°