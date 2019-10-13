Sunday, October 13 Forecast

Warmer Sunday, next rain chances —

Sunday, temperatures will be higher in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Tuesday, a front will push into the Ozarks bringing our next chance at showers and storms. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Those showers will clear out making for a sunny and mild end to the week. Behind the showers, another cold reinforcement with temperatures topping off in the 60’s and overnight lows in the 40’s.