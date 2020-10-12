Sunday, October 11 Overnight Forecast

It’s been an extended warm spell with highs in the 80s the past 6 days. We capped it off with a record high of 91° set in Joplin, MO, Sunday afternoon. The warmth will take a break for a day before another stint through the middle of the week.

For tonight, we’ll have clear skies giving way to increasing clouds ahead of sunrise as a cold front moves through. There may even be a bit of patchy drizzle along and just behind the front. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s before falling back into the upper 50s behind the front early Monday.

Clouds will quickly clear out Monday morning with clear skies in Springfield by mid morning. The day as whole will be mild and breezy with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Warmer weather makes a quick return on Tuesday as winds become more southwesterly. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies.

Wednesday looks even warmer as another cold front approaches from the northwest. Skies will be sunny with gusty southwest winds and temperatures warming into the mid 80s.

The cold front will sweep through Wednesday night bringing a round of clouds across the area. Clouds will clear out Thursday morning with a cool and breezy afternoon.

Temperatures Thursday night will fall into the 30s with a sunny and cool day on Friday.

Weekend weather looks quiet and mild. A chilly morning Saturday will give way to a mild and sunny afternoon as temperatures try to climb back up to near 70°. Another cold front will approach the area Sunday bringing some cloud cover to the area. Temperatures will remain mild with afternoon readings possibly in the low 70s.

Another round of cool weather will follow for early in the following week.

The pattern is a dry one over the next week and this coupled with gusty winds at times and very dry air will lead to an enhanced fire risk at times this week.

Clear

Springfield

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

85° / 57°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 85° 57°

Monday

73° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 73° 46°

Tuesday

80° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 80° 52°

Wednesday

85° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 52°

Thursday

64° / 37°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 64° 37°

Friday

63° / 40°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 63° 40°

Saturday

69° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 69° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

1 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

2 AM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

3 AM
Clear
0%
67°

67°

4 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

63°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

57°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

