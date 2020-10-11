Sunday, October 11 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday looks to be sunny with temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

A front will move in on Monday. It looks like that front will come in dry, just keeping us windy and cooler. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s.

Thursday another front will come with a reinforcing shot of cooler air. This will bring in more fall-like conditions with temperatures in the 60’s for Friday into this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Generally clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 59°
Clear
Clear 0% 84° 59°

Sunday

85° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 62°

Monday

76° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 48°

Tuesday

79° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 79° 50°

Wednesday

79° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 79° 55°

Thursday

71° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 71° 42°

Friday

66° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

2 AM
Clear
0%
63°

63°

3 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

6 AM
Clear
10%
60°

60°

7 AM
Clear
10%
60°

60°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
60°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
64°

70°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

78°

7 PM
Clear
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Clear
10%
68°

Trending Stories