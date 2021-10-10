Sunday, October 10 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

73° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 73° 66°

Monday

66° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 66° 50°

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 79° 65°

Wednesday

76° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 76° 58°

Thursday

70° / 55°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 70° 55°

Friday

66° / 43°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 66° 43°

Saturday

65° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 21% 65° 41°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

71°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
71°

68°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
97%
68°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
82%
67°

68°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
68°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
66°

63°

8 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
63°

61°

9 AM
Showers
38%
61°

61°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
61°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
61°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
66°

62°

7 PM
Clear
2%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
3%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
4%
57°

57°

10 PM
Clear
4%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
4%
56°

A late-night round of active weather is on the way for the area as a strong storm system moves through the region. The threat for storms will increase from the west by midnight as a line of strong to severe storms sweep east out of Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. The wind energy is very strong with this storm system, but instability levels are lacking. This will keep the severe threat as primarily strong winds. That said, the wind energy will be strong enough to generate a risk for a brief tornado or two. The risk for severe weather will be focused over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas with storms expected to gradually weaken as they push further east.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible after the first line with a severe storm or two possible with this activity as well. Showers will clear out of most of the Ozarks by late Monday morning but will tend to linger into the afternoon closer to Central Missouri.

The storm system will also produce gusty winds on Monday, mainly during the morning hours. Temperatures will tumble as well, dropping from the 60s into the upper 50s. Slow clearing during the afternoon will allow temperatures to make a bit of a recovery, warming back into the 60s.

We’ll enjoy a brief break from the active weather Monday night through Tuesday. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday night as a warm front lifts north. A few of these could produce some hail.

Another powerful storm will sweep into the middle of the country by Wednesday but will be located much further north. There will be a lot of wind energy in our area, but not a lot of focus to produce a lot of organized thunderstorm activity. There also won’t be a lot of push to move the cold front through the area. This will result in additional waves of showers and thunderstorms as the front slowly moves through the region Thursday and Friday.

As the front moves through, cooler air will gradually work in from the northwest making for a cool finish to the week. One final storm will likely impact the area Friday and Friday night with more rain and some thunder. A clear and cool weekend will follow the storm.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds with showers developing. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
66°F Some clouds with showers developing. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
64°F Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
64°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Rolla

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
67°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
67°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

