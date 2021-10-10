Sunday, October 10 Overnight Forecast

A late-night round of active weather is on the way for the area as a strong storm system moves through the region. The threat for storms will increase from the west by midnight as a line of strong to severe storms sweep east out of Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. The wind energy is very strong with this storm system, but instability levels are lacking. This will keep the severe threat as primarily strong winds. That said, the wind energy will be strong enough to generate a risk for a brief tornado or two. The risk for severe weather will be focused over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas with storms expected to gradually weaken as they push further east.







Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible after the first line with a severe storm or two possible with this activity as well. Showers will clear out of most of the Ozarks by late Monday morning but will tend to linger into the afternoon closer to Central Missouri.

The storm system will also produce gusty winds on Monday, mainly during the morning hours. Temperatures will tumble as well, dropping from the 60s into the upper 50s. Slow clearing during the afternoon will allow temperatures to make a bit of a recovery, warming back into the 60s.







We’ll enjoy a brief break from the active weather Monday night through Tuesday. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday night as a warm front lifts north. A few of these could produce some hail.

Another powerful storm will sweep into the middle of the country by Wednesday but will be located much further north. There will be a lot of wind energy in our area, but not a lot of focus to produce a lot of organized thunderstorm activity. There also won’t be a lot of push to move the cold front through the area. This will result in additional waves of showers and thunderstorms as the front slowly moves through the region Thursday and Friday.

As the front moves through, cooler air will gradually work in from the northwest making for a cool finish to the week. One final storm will likely impact the area Friday and Friday night with more rain and some thunder. A clear and cool weekend will follow the storm.

