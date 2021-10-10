Sunday, October 10 Morning Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

89° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 65°

Sunday

86° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 62°

Monday

71° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 71° 50°

Tuesday

78° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 63°

Wednesday

76° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 76° 60°

Thursday

73° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 73° 54°

Friday

69° / 48°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 69° 48°

71°

1 AM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
1%
70°

70°

3 AM
Clear
1%
70°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
70°

69°

5 AM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

6 AM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

7 AM
Clear
1%
67°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
67°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
70°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
76°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Clear
5%
77°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
74°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
72°

Today will be the last day for summer-like conditions before a potent cold front pushes through late tomorrow night into Monday. Most of the Ozarks are under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, and the far southwestern corner of MO and the northwestern parts of Arkansas are under a slight risk, level 2 out of 5. The main impacts will be strong winds, hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado that cannot be ruled out. The storms will push into the area late Sunday and move east through Monday morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 80s with sunny skies. Cooler conditions set in behind the cold front on Monday. The active weather doesn’t stop there more storms and showers are expected mid-week as another cold front pushes through.

Clear

Springfield Mo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Mostly clear skies. Low 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

