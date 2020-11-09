Sunday, November 8 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warm weather today came with morning clouds and afternoon sun. There’s a noticeable uptick and humidity to go along with the warmth too. We’ve managed 6 straight days of highs in the 70s and Monday will make it number 7. This is a rare feat for November and it looks like it will come to an end Tuesday.

For tonight, we’ll find clouds filling back in with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s to start the day Monday. The clouds will thin out during the afternoon with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Winds will remain breezy with highs in the 70s again.

Warm weather hangs around through Monday night with temperatures slowly falling back through the 60s. Clouds will once again fill back in with a cold front knocking on the door by sunrise.

The cold front will sweep east across the area during the day Tuesday, arriving in Springfield near noon. The front will push east of Hwy. 63 by late afternoon. A narrow band of showers and thunderstorms will likely accompany the front with a few additional showers and thunderstorms on the backside of the front. Brief heavy rain is possible along with gusty winds as the front moves through. There will be a lot of wind energy with the front as it crosses the area, but instability levels look very low. This looks like a set up that could lead to an isolated severe storm or two with strong wind gusts, but no widespread severe weather is expected.

Colder air will arrive by Veterans Day. The day looks bright with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. Winds will be light.

Temperatures head higher on Thursday as winds become more southerly ahead of an approaching cold front. Chillier weather will move in behind the front to wrap up the week.

A new storm will take shape by Saturday with a chance for showers. But, this will give way to sun again as we head into the second half of the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low near 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with showers. Low near 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Rolla

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

West Plains

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 61°

Monday

75° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 75° 63°

Tuesday

70° / 34°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 70° 34°

Wednesday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 61° 37°

Thursday

66° / 36°
A few clouds
A few clouds 30% 66° 36°

Friday

58° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 58° 42°

Saturday

60° / 44°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 60° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

64°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100