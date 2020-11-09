Sunday, November 8 Overnight Forecast

Warm weather today came with morning clouds and afternoon sun. There’s a noticeable uptick and humidity to go along with the warmth too. We’ve managed 6 straight days of highs in the 70s and Monday will make it number 7. This is a rare feat for November and it looks like it will come to an end Tuesday.

For tonight, we’ll find clouds filling back in with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s to start the day Monday. The clouds will thin out during the afternoon with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Winds will remain breezy with highs in the 70s again.





Warm weather hangs around through Monday night with temperatures slowly falling back through the 60s. Clouds will once again fill back in with a cold front knocking on the door by sunrise.

The cold front will sweep east across the area during the day Tuesday, arriving in Springfield near noon. The front will push east of Hwy. 63 by late afternoon. A narrow band of showers and thunderstorms will likely accompany the front with a few additional showers and thunderstorms on the backside of the front. Brief heavy rain is possible along with gusty winds as the front moves through. There will be a lot of wind energy with the front as it crosses the area, but instability levels look very low. This looks like a set up that could lead to an isolated severe storm or two with strong wind gusts, but no widespread severe weather is expected.





Colder air will arrive by Veterans Day. The day looks bright with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. Winds will be light.

Temperatures head higher on Thursday as winds become more southerly ahead of an approaching cold front. Chillier weather will move in behind the front to wrap up the week.

A new storm will take shape by Saturday with a chance for showers. But, this will give way to sun again as we head into the second half of the weekend.