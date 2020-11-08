Sunday, November 8 Forecast

Weather

Sunday will bring temperatures in the middle and upper 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions will be likely with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70’s and mostly cloudy skies. It will be a breezy Monday ahead of a front that will come on Tuesday. Showers moving in overnight is not out of the question. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Tuesday a cold front will move in bringing showers and cooler temperatures. This front needs to watched closely for the potential for strong storms during the day but instability will be limited so it looks like it will just rain for the most part. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s ahead of the front with temperatures dropping behind it.

Wednesday temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday into the end of the week looks seasonal with temperatures in the 60’s and maybe a rain chance or two.

Clear

Springfield

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

61°F Few Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Partly cloudy. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

60°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Fog developing late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly clear this evening. Fog developing late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

74° / 57°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 74° 57°

Sunday

76° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 61°

Monday

76° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 76° 62°

Tuesday

70° / 35°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 70° 35°

Wednesday

60° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 60° 40°

Thursday

64° / 40°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 30% 64° 40°

Friday

60° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 60° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

2 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

