Sunday, November 8 Forecast

Sunday will bring temperatures in the middle and upper 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions will be likely with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70’s and mostly cloudy skies. It will be a breezy Monday ahead of a front that will come on Tuesday. Showers moving in overnight is not out of the question. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Tuesday a cold front will move in bringing showers and cooler temperatures. This front needs to watched closely for the potential for strong storms during the day but instability will be limited so it looks like it will just rain for the most part. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s ahead of the front with temperatures dropping behind it.

Wednesday temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday into the end of the week looks seasonal with temperatures in the 60’s and maybe a rain chance or two.