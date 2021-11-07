Sunday, November 7 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

68° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 45°

Monday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

67° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 46°
Showers
Showers 20% 68° 46°

Thursday

56° / 38°
Showers
Showers 40% 56° 38°

Friday

47° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 47° 30°

Saturday

46° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 46° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

1 AM
Clear
1%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
2%
47°

47°

6 AM
Clear
2%
47°

47°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
47°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
51°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
55°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

65°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
65°

61°

6 PM
Clear
1%
61°

58°

7 PM
Clear
2%
58°

56°

8 PM
Clear
3%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
3%
55°

54°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

53°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
53°

52°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
52°

This past weekend was definitely a keeper filled with sunshine and warmer temperatures. We’ve got stormier and colder weather to contend with this week, but that will hold off a few days.

Tonight into Monday will remain clear and quiet. A cool morning will give way to a mild and sunny afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

A cold front will approach the area Tuesday with clouds moving in ahead of the front during the day. It looks like we could even see some patchy drizzle break out in areas north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

That front will recede to the north as a storm moves in from the west Wednesday. Wednesday will be mild and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will tend to hold off until Wednesday evening. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will then sweep across the area during the overnight hours. At this stage, it looks like instability levels will be lacking and no severe weather is expected.

Clouds should be on the way out during the morning Veterans Day. Gusty west to northwest winds will blow in chillier air with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Another surge of even colder air will move in by Friday. Some cloud cover will come with the colder temperatures and gusty winds. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The upcoming weekend looks chilly and quiet. We’ll have a chance of freezing temperatures Saturday and Sunday mornings with highs in the mid to upper 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday.

It looks like the overall pattern will remain cooler than normal into the week of Thanksgiving.


Clear

Springfield Mo

50°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A mostly clear sky. Low 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

54°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

43°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

