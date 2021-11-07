Sunday, November 7 Overnight Forecast

This past weekend was definitely a keeper filled with sunshine and warmer temperatures. We’ve got stormier and colder weather to contend with this week, but that will hold off a few days.

Tonight into Monday will remain clear and quiet. A cool morning will give way to a mild and sunny afternoon with highs in the low 70s.





A cold front will approach the area Tuesday with clouds moving in ahead of the front during the day. It looks like we could even see some patchy drizzle break out in areas north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

That front will recede to the north as a storm moves in from the west Wednesday. Wednesday will be mild and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will tend to hold off until Wednesday evening. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will then sweep across the area during the overnight hours. At this stage, it looks like instability levels will be lacking and no severe weather is expected.

Clouds should be on the way out during the morning Veterans Day. Gusty west to northwest winds will blow in chillier air with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Another surge of even colder air will move in by Friday. Some cloud cover will come with the colder temperatures and gusty winds. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The upcoming weekend looks chilly and quiet. We’ll have a chance of freezing temperatures Saturday and Sunday mornings with highs in the mid to upper 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday.

It looks like the overall pattern will remain cooler than normal into the week of Thanksgiving.



