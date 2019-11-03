Sunday, November 3 Forecast

Sunshine continues, next rain chances —

Sunday, another great day on tap! Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with more sunshine and overnight lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s all thanks to southerly, gusty winds.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will stay mild despite a quiet cold front that will push through. Highs will make it into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Tuesday will be a transition day. We will start off with a few clouds but quiet. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 50’s. Then showers move in through the overnight hours with temperatures in the upper 40’s.

A chance of showers continues both Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 50’s on Wednesday and 40’s on Thursday. A few flakes might be possible on Thursday but it is still uncertain at this time. Behind these showers is going to be COLD. Temperatures on Friday will make it into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with overnight lows in the 20’s.