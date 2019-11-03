Sunday, November 3 Forecast

Sunshine continues, next rain chances —

Sunday, another great day on tap! Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with more sunshine and overnight lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s all thanks to southerly, gusty winds.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will stay mild despite a quiet cold front that will push through. Highs will make it into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Tuesday will be a transition day. We will start off with a few clouds but quiet. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 50’s. Then showers move in through the overnight hours with temperatures in the upper 40’s.

A chance of showers continues both Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 50’s on Wednesday and 40’s on Thursday. A few flakes might be possible on Thursday but it is still uncertain at this time. Behind these showers is going to be COLD. Temperatures on Friday will make it into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with overnight lows in the 20’s.

Clear

Springfield

33°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

37°F Broken Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

36°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

48° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 31°

Sunday

59° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 59° 39°

Monday

59° / 41°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 59° 41°

Tuesday

55° / 47°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 30% 55° 47°

Wednesday

57° / 40°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 57° 40°

Thursday

43° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 43° 29°

Friday

42° / 28°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 42° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

