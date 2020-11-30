Sunday, November 29 Overnight Forecast

A few of us saw some light showers and cloudy skies today with temperatures stuck in the 40’s all day. A cold front will come in this evening and into the overnight hours bringing cold air and breezy conditions. This front will clear out the clouds for Monday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 20’s with clearing skies. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. These winds will cause feel-like temperatures to dip down into the lower teens by morning.

Monday will be blustery but sunny. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 30’s with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20’s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 15-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph.

Tuesday we will warm up into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday will bring a few clouds with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s with showers moving in. A few showers and a light wintry mix will be possible overnight.

Thursday is where the forecast gets tricky. Models are indicating the possibility of some wintry mix Thursday with temperatures during the day in the 40’s, so the timing of the mix is still uncertain. Of course, this is still about a week away so the forecast will likely change. Right now, I have a chance of a wintry mix early Thursday switching to rain as temperatures get above freezing.

After Thursday, temperatures will be in the 40’s with overnight lows in the 20’s leading into the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Few Clouds

Springfield Mo

33°F Few Clouds Feels like 21°
Wind
21 mph NNW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain exiting. Low around 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip. 30%.
24°F Rain exiting. Low around 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip. 30%.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Branson

36°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
21 mph NW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Harrison

38°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
21 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Rolla

36°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
24°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

West Plains

39°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
25°F Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

47° / 24°
Windy and mainly clear
Windy and mainly clear 40% 47° 24°

Monday

38° / 20°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 38° 20°

Tuesday

50° / 28°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 50° 28°

Wednesday

47° / 29°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 0% 47° 29°

Thursday

39° / 27°
Rain mixed with snow
Rain mixed with snow 30% 39° 27°

Friday

41° / 27°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 41° 27°

Saturday

47° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 47° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
33°

31°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
31°

29°

1 AM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

2 AM
Clear
0%
28°

26°

3 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

4 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

5 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

6 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

7 AM
Clear
0%
24°

25°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
25°

28°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
28°

31°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

34°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

36°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

38°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

40°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

40°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

39°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

5 PM
Clear
0%
35°

32°

6 PM
Clear
0%
32°

30°

7 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

8 PM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

9 PM
Clear
0%
28°

26°

10 PM
Clear
0%
26°

