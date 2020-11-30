Sunday, November 29 Overnight Forecast

A few of us saw some light showers and cloudy skies today with temperatures stuck in the 40’s all day. A cold front will come in this evening and into the overnight hours bringing cold air and breezy conditions. This front will clear out the clouds for Monday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 20’s with clearing skies. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. These winds will cause feel-like temperatures to dip down into the lower teens by morning.

Monday will be blustery but sunny. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 30’s with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20’s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 15-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph.

Tuesday we will warm up into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday will bring a few clouds with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s with showers moving in. A few showers and a light wintry mix will be possible overnight.

Thursday is where the forecast gets tricky. Models are indicating the possibility of some wintry mix Thursday with temperatures during the day in the 40’s, so the timing of the mix is still uncertain. Of course, this is still about a week away so the forecast will likely change. Right now, I have a chance of a wintry mix early Thursday switching to rain as temperatures get above freezing.

After Thursday, temperatures will be in the 40’s with overnight lows in the 20’s leading into the weekend with plenty of sunshine.