Sunday, November 29 Forecast

Weather

Light showers Sunday, cold blast for Monday --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers will be possible for the day on Sunday. Nothing severe and nothing heavy, just a cold and damp day. Not everyone will see rain. Rainfall totals will be light, a tenth of an inch, maybe two near the state line. Some of us won’t see any rain Sunday. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 40’s. Overnight low will drop into the lower 20’s as a colder air mass moves in.

Monday will be blustery but sunny. Temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 30’s with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Tuesday we will warm up into the upper 40’s with plenty of sunshine once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Wednesday will bring a few clouds with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s with showers moving in.

Thursday is where the forecast gets tricky. Models are indicating the possibility of some wintry mix Thursday with temperatures during the day in the 40’s, so the timing of the mix is still uncertain. Of course, this is still about a week away so the forecast will likely change.

After Thursday, temperatures will be in the 40’s with overnight lows in the 20’s leading into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy. Low 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
35°F Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

38°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

55° / 35°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 55° 35°

Sunday

47° / 24°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 47° 24°

Monday

37° / 20°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 37° 20°

Tuesday

48° / 27°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 48° 27°

Wednesday

47° / 28°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 47° 28°

Thursday

38° / 27°
Rain and snow
Rain and snow 30% 38° 27°

Friday

41° / 28°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 41° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
36°

36°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

36°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

38°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

41°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
41°

42°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

44°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

43°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
43°

41°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
41°

39°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

37°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

34°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

31°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

29°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
29°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100