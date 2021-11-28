Sunday, November 28 Overnight Forecast

We ended the holiday weekend on a cool and quiet note. All in all, not a bad weekend in terms of weather. We’ve got even better weather ahead as we slip out of November and head into December.

For tonight, we’ll find clear and chilly conditions. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s by morning with some patchy frost to start Monday.

The morning cold will give way to warmer weather by afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 60s. Sunny skies will come with breezy southwest winds.





A cold front will slide south into Southern Missouri by Tuesday morning. This will lead to a cooldown for areas closer to Central Missouri where skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will climb well into the 60s south of the state line where skies will remain sunny throughout the day.

Warmer weather quickly returns Wednesday with skies becoming sunny and winds becoming southwesterly again. Temperatures will climb well into the 60s across the Ozarks.

The warming trend will continue into Thursday with another sun-filled day expected. It looks like much of the area will see highs in the low 70s, about 20° above normal for early December.

The overall pattern across the U.S. doesn’t allow for much cold to move south into the Lower 48. The jet stream will flow from west to east across the nation, close to the Canadian border. Chillier air will try to work south by the very end of the week.

Temperatures should still be mild on Friday with highs close to 70°. A cold front will push through later in the day bringing a round of clouds to the area. Chillier weather will follow for the weekend with highs falling back into the low 50s Saturday. Another front will approach the area Sunday pushing temperatures back into the upper 50s. That system may also be our next chance for some rain.

