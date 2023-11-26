Light precipitation last night with a handful of places managing to see a light wintery mix. The threat of wet weather will come to a close this morning and dry conditions will dominate the upcoming work week.

Temperatures for today… chilly. Feels like temperatures will be in the 20s for anyone attending church. High for the day will only peak out in the low 40s.

Things won’t get all that much warmer on Monday. For kids getting on the school bus in the morning, the wind chill will make temperatures feel in the teens. Breezy conditions will persist through the day with plenty of sunshine and highs peaking in the mid-40s.

Tuesday a shift in the jet stream will shut off the valve of Canadian cold air from being piped into the Ozarks. Temperatures will return to the seasonal average until rain chances can return with a shortwave trough on Friday.