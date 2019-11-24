Sunday, November 24 Forecast

Warm-up coming, more rain chances —

Sunday looks gorgeous! Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with so much sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 40’s.

Monday to start off your workweek looks great! Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with so much sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Tuesday we will be on the warm side of a front that will allow temperatures to warm up into the lower to middle 60’s with a chance of showers and windy conditions. Because we will be on the warm side of the front, I don’t expect much in the way of wintry precipitation. A cold front will move through and drop temperatures back into the lower 30’s.

Wednesday will be cooler with northerly winds and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will only top off in the middle to upper 40’s.

Rain returns to the forecast for Thanksgiving and through the weekend. Timing, rain totals, and location are still uncertain at this time. Temperatures will generally be around average through the weekend.