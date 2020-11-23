Sunday, November 22 Overnight Forecast

Active and cool pattern expected this holiday week. We’ll start the week with some sunshine Monday morning, a nice change after the wet and dreary conditions of the weekend. The sun will give way to increasing clouds by late morning and areas north of Hwy. 54 will have a quick wave of showers moving through during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side with morning lows a little below freezing and afternoon highs in the low 50s. We’ll also start the day with areas of fog.





The next storm will sweep east into the area on Tuesday. We’re looking at cloudy and breezy weather Monday night into Tuesday with temperatures remaining cool. Showers will become more likely by Tuesday afternoon. By Tuesday night a front will be pushing in from the west. This will be a potent storm with a lot of wind energy, but instability levels will be very low. This will help minimize the severe potential, but we’ll still see lines of showers and embedded thunderstorms moving through with strong winds possible.

Rainfall amounts of half an inch to an inch area possible through Tuesday night.

A cloudy and cold Wednesday morning will give way to gradual clearing by late afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly throughout the day.

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be our nicest day of the week. We’ll be between storms with winds becoming southeasterly and mainly sunny skies. Temperatures should climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The reprieve from cloudy weather will be short-lived with a cloudy finish to the week expected. For shoppers on Friday, it looks cloudy and cool but little or no rain is expected.

Another storm will move across the nation this upcoming weekend. The track and timing of the storm are a little questionable right now, but it looks like it will at least lead to some clouds this weekend and possibly some showers. Temperatures will remain on the cool side.

We may see a stout shot of cold air move in heading into next week with our coldest overnight lows of the season so far.