Sunday, November 22 Forecast

Sunday, showers will be exiting during the morning hours leaving behind cool temperatures again, getting stuck in the upper 40’s for the day. Clouds will try to clear out during the afternoon, we may even get a few rays of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s with clearing skies.

This rain could be heavy at times, with up to 2 inches possible by the time all is said and done, which is great for our drought conditions!

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 50’s with a few clouds during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing showers.

Showers are likely Tuesday and again on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Both days will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. This round of showers/storms could be strong to severe, but instability will be limited. This is something that will be monitored. Overnight lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s.

By Thanksgiving, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50’s with a few clouds but should be dry for the holiday.

Another round of showers is possible next weekend.

Overcast

Springfield Mo

44°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
46°F Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
45°F A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

42°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
40°F Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

49°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
46°F Rain. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

50° / 43°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 100% 50° 43°

Sunday

49° / 32°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 60% 49° 32°

Monday

53° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 53° 43°

Tuesday

57° / 41°
Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers
Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers 50% 57° 41°

Wednesday

53° / 34°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 53° 34°

Thursday

58° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 58° 40°

Friday

58° / 40°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 58° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

12 AM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

1 AM
Showers
40%
44°

44°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
43°

43°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

42°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

42°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

43°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

47°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

45°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

43°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
43°

42°

8 PM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

9 PM
Clear
10%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

11 PM
Clear
10%
38°

