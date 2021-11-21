Sunday, November 21 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

43° / 29°
Clear
Clear 0% 43° 29°

Monday

53° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 53° 34°

Tuesday

63° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 63° 46°

Wednesday

64° / 36°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 36°

Thursday

45° / 23°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 45° 23°

Friday

51° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 51° 35°

Saturday

56° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 56° 33°

41°

12 AM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

1 AM
Clear
1%
39°

37°

2 AM
Clear
1%
37°

35°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
35°

34°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

33°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
33°

31°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
31°

31°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
31°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
33°

37°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
37°

41°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
41°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

50°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

47°

5 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

8 PM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

9 PM
Clear
1%
39°

39°

10 PM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

11 PM
Clear
1%
38°

Turkey Day is only a few days and we’ve got one storm to get through between now and then.

We’ll start the holiday week off on a chilly and quiet note. A cold and frosty Monday morning will give way to a mostly sunny and chilly day. Afternoon highs will range from the 50s west to upper 40s east.

A warming trend develops Tuesday into Wednesday. Tuesday will come with sunny skies and breezy winds with afternoon highs in the 60s. Mild temperatures will hang on into Wednesday but the day will come with mostly cloudy skies. A storm will be approaching with rain breaking out along and behind the front Wednesday evening.

The rain will sweep quickly across the area and will be on the way out by sunrise on Thanksgiving Day. The rain will be widespread with most areas picking up between a quarter of an inch and three-quarters of an inch. This will be the first real soaking the area has seen all month.

Turkey Day will start cloudy and cold with clearing skies by early afternoon. Chilly air pouring into the area will keep it cold through the afternoon with highs in the 40s.

Black Friday deals may be hot but it will be cold outside for folks getting out early. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s, warming into the low 50s under sunny skies.

The upcoming weekend looks cool and quiet. Temperatures will moderate a bit with lows back above freezing and highs well into the 50s. We’re looking at a cold front sweeping across the area on Saturday, but it should only bring some clouds to the area.

Clear

Springfield Mo

42°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

43°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

