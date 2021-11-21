Sunday, November 21 Overnight Forecast

Turkey Day is only a few days and we’ve got one storm to get through between now and then.

We’ll start the holiday week off on a chilly and quiet note. A cold and frosty Monday morning will give way to a mostly sunny and chilly day. Afternoon highs will range from the 50s west to upper 40s east.







A warming trend develops Tuesday into Wednesday. Tuesday will come with sunny skies and breezy winds with afternoon highs in the 60s. Mild temperatures will hang on into Wednesday but the day will come with mostly cloudy skies. A storm will be approaching with rain breaking out along and behind the front Wednesday evening.

The rain will sweep quickly across the area and will be on the way out by sunrise on Thanksgiving Day. The rain will be widespread with most areas picking up between a quarter of an inch and three-quarters of an inch. This will be the first real soaking the area has seen all month.







Turkey Day will start cloudy and cold with clearing skies by early afternoon. Chilly air pouring into the area will keep it cold through the afternoon with highs in the 40s.

Black Friday deals may be hot but it will be cold outside for folks getting out early. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s, warming into the low 50s under sunny skies.

The upcoming weekend looks cool and quiet. Temperatures will moderate a bit with lows back above freezing and highs well into the 50s. We’re looking at a cold front sweeping across the area on Saturday, but it should only bring some clouds to the area.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play