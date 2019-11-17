Sunday, November 17 Forecast

A few showers Sunday, mostly quiet next week —

Sunday, a few showers are possible. This front does not have a lot of moisture to work with so any showers that do pop will be light, variable and short-lived as a result. Generally looking at less than a tenth of an inch in terms of rainfall totals. Not everyone will see rain and the day will not be a washout but will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Monday, we keep the mostly cloudy skies but temperatures warm up slightly into the middle and upper 50’s. An isolated shower is possible but not likely. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be picture perfect! Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine and overnight lows in the 40’s. Wednesday clouds will gradually increase ahead of our next rainmaker that will come in late Wednesday and into Thursday.

Friday will start off quiet with showers possible Friday night into Saturday morning.