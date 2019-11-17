Sunday, November 17 Forecast

A few showers Sunday, mostly quiet next week —

Sunday, a few showers are possible. This front does not have a lot of moisture to work with so any showers that do pop will be light, variable and short-lived as a result. Generally looking at less than a tenth of an inch in terms of rainfall totals. Not everyone will see rain and the day will not be a washout but will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Monday, we keep the mostly cloudy skies but temperatures warm up slightly into the middle and upper 50’s. An isolated shower is possible but not likely. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be picture perfect! Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine and overnight lows in the 40’s. Wednesday clouds will gradually increase ahead of our next rainmaker that will come in late Wednesday and into Thursday.

Friday will start off quiet with showers possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

43°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

55° / 36°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 0% 55° 36°

Sunday

51° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 51° 35°

Monday

56° / 37°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 56° 37°

Tuesday

60° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 60° 40°

Wednesday

63° / 48°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 0% 63° 48°

Thursday

57° / 33°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 57° 33°

Friday

47° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 47° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

39°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

42°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
49°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
49°

46°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

44°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
43°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

39°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
39°

