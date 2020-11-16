Sunday, November 15 Overnight Forecast

Quiet weather today came with chilly temperatures and brisk northwest winds. Last night’s stormy weather left behind spotty areas of wind damage, but the weather service hasn’t found any evidence of tornadoes. A long, quiet stretch of weather lies ahead and it will come with a warming trend too.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and cold temperatures. Readings will drop into the low to mid 30s.

Sunny skies can be expected on Monday with winds picking up out of the west. This will bring a nice pop in temperatures to the area with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A weak front will push through Monday night having little impact on our weather. Temperatures Tuesday will likely be a little cooler to the east, but skies will be sunny and winds will be light.

Wednesday will mark the beginning of a more sustained period of warm weather. The warm-up will come with gusty winds, especially on Thursday. Skies will remain bright both Wednesday and Thursday with highs warming through the 60s and into the 70s by Thursday.

Moisture will begin creeping north back into the area by Friday. This will lead to a bit more cloud cover, but skies will remain bright and temperatures will remain warm.

Saturday is looking a bit cloudier. Temperatures will remain warm and winds will be breezy.

A cold front will push across the area Sunday morning bringing rain and cooler temperatures back to the area. Temperatures will remain mild through Saturday night with the front bringing falling temperatures Sunday morning as it pushes through. Rain will arrive with the front and continue behind the front into Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain chilly through the afternoon.

Clear

Springfield Mo

37°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear. Low 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

55° / 35°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 55° 35°

Monday

63° / 37°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 63° 37°

Tuesday

62° / 41°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 62° 41°

Wednesday

67° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 50°

Thursday

73° / 52°
Windy with sunshine
Windy with sunshine 0% 73° 52°

Friday

73° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 54°

Saturday

72° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 72° 55°

Hourly Forecast

36°

11 PM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

12 AM
Clear
0%
36°

37°

1 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

2 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

3 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

4 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

5 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

6 AM
Clear
0%
35°

36°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

51°

6 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

7 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

8 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

9 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

10 PM
Clear
0%
44°

