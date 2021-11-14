Sunday, November 14 Overnight Forecast

Temperatures were chilly Sunday, but we’re making some headway getting back to a milder pattern. Temperatures will really climb Monday as brisk southwest winds blow in some milder air. Skies will generally be sunny with afternoon highs in the 60s.





The warming trend won’t put on the brakes Tuesday with sunshine and gusty southerly winds pushing temperatures into the 70s.





We’ll be switching back to a colder mode Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday will start with a fairly mild morning for November with a cold front pushing into the area during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will come with highs in the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front’s arrival. Light showers will come with the front with some light drizzle possible into the evening.

Temperatures will tumble Wednesday night with a bright and chilly day on tap for Thursday. Thursday night will be clear and cold with temperatures slipping into the upper 20s by Friday morning.

Sunshine and some high cloudiness will come with chilly temperatures Friday.

The overall pattern this weekend looks chilly and unsettled. A front will sweep into the area Saturday with increasing clouds and a shot at light showers late in the day as the cold front moves through. Another storm will sweep through the region Sunday. The bulk of the day looks bright, but we could see some afternoon clouds with isolated showers.

Looking way down the road to Thanksgiving, it looks like we could have a storm moving through the region. This may lead to wet and chilly weather for Thanksgiving Day.

