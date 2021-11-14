Sunday, November 14 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

40° / 36°
Clear
Clear 0% 40° 36°

Monday

65° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 65° 48°

Tuesday

74° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 57°

Wednesday

67° / 34°
Showers
Showers 30% 67° 34°

Thursday

49° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 49° 28°

Friday

50° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 37°

Saturday

56° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 56° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

41°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

38°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
38°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
39°

39°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
39°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
42°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
47°

52°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

56°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
61°

57°

6 PM
Clear
3%
57°

54°

7 PM
Clear
3%
54°

52°

8 PM
Clear
4%
52°

52°

9 PM
Clear
5%
52°

51°

10 PM
Clear
5%
51°

Temperatures were chilly Sunday, but we’re making some headway getting back to a milder pattern. Temperatures will really climb Monday as brisk southwest winds blow in some milder air. Skies will generally be sunny with afternoon highs in the 60s.

The warming trend won’t put on the brakes Tuesday with sunshine and gusty southerly winds pushing temperatures into the 70s.

We’ll be switching back to a colder mode Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday will start with a fairly mild morning for November with a cold front pushing into the area during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will come with highs in the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front’s arrival. Light showers will come with the front with some light drizzle possible into the evening.

Temperatures will tumble Wednesday night with a bright and chilly day on tap for Thursday. Thursday night will be clear and cold with temperatures slipping into the upper 20s by Friday morning.

Sunshine and some high cloudiness will come with chilly temperatures Friday.

The overall pattern this weekend looks chilly and unsettled. A front will sweep into the area Saturday with increasing clouds and a shot at light showers late in the day as the cold front moves through. Another storm will sweep through the region Sunday. The bulk of the day looks bright, but we could see some afternoon clouds with isolated showers.

Looking way down the road to Thanksgiving, it looks like we could have a storm moving through the region. This may lead to wet and chilly weather for Thanksgiving Day.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

35°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100