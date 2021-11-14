Sunday, November 14 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

42° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 42° 39°

Sunday

52° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 35°

Monday

62° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 49°

Tuesday

71° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 71° 53°

Wednesday

61° / 35°
Showers
Showers 30% 61° 35°

Thursday

49° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 49° 31°

Friday

50° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 35°

Hourly Forecast

42°

1 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

2 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
40°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
39°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
39°

39°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
39°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

44°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
44°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

48°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

48°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

45°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

42°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°

40°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
40°

39°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
39°

38°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
38°

37°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
37°

37°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
37°

A weak cold front that swept by is bringing showers to some this morning places like Rolla, Camdenton, and Lake Ozarks have the best chances. Most regions will stay dry through tomorrow and the beginning of next week. Temperatures today will be in the upper 50s tomorrow with gusty winds. We will start to feel the warmth Monday and Tuesday before another front moves in during the middle of this week. Temperatures have been a roller-coast for November, with 6 days below average and 7 above. This trend will continue for next week as well. It will slowly warm up into the beginning of next week before the next front cools us off once more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
7 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
8 mph W
0%
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
1 mph NE
79%
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
6 mph W
1%
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

39°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 39°
2 mph S
68%
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
9 mph W
1%
Waxing Gibbous
Rain Shower

Rolla

43°F Rain Shower Feels like 39°
8 mph SSW
56%
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
41°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
10 mph WSW
59%
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

39°F Fair Feels like 35°
5 mph SW
72%
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
7 mph W
1%
Waxing Gibbous

