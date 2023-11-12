Happy Sunday! We will be off to a cold start so if you are heading out in the morning hour make sure to grab a jacket out the door.

As the day progresses, we’ll be warming up nicely. With temps in the lower to mid-60s by the afternoon with a lot of sunshine overhead. A slight breeze out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

Today will kick off a persistent pattern of warm and quiet weather. Warmer than seasonally average temperatures with grim chances of rainfall are to be expected for the majority of this work week.

Enjoy this great week of incoming fall weather, as a pattern shift will be taking place next week bringing rain chances and colder temperatures for our Thanksgiving week.