Sunday, November 10 Forecast

Another nice day Sunday, cold blast & wintry mix for Monday —

Sunday will be another warm, fall day. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60’s thanks to breezy southerly winds at 10-15 mph. Clouds will increase through the afternoon hours ahead of a strong cold front.

Let’s talk about this cold front. It will sag into the Ozarks Sunday night bringing in rain showers. Rain will continue through the overnight with temperatures staying above freezing. As cold air filters in, this rain will transition into a wintry mix with freezing rain and sleet possible by sunrise and the morning commute. This will transition to snow before all is said and done. All of this moves out of Springfield by the evening commute at the latest. In terms of accumulations, here are my thoughts:

  • Freezing rain: a light glaze is possible especially on elevated surfaces and grassy surfaces. There could be a few slick spots, especially on bridges but I do not expect road impacts due to warm ground temperatures from the warm weekend.
  • Snow: AT MOST, a few tenths of an inch on elevated surfaces and grassy surfaces, but again, the ground temperatures will be to warm for any accumulations.

Behind the front is going to be COLD and blustery conditions. Temperatures will top off in the 30’s on Monday early in the day and tumble through the 20’s in the afternoon and into the teens overnight. Wind chills will be in the teens during the day and single digits through the overnight hours and by morning, so bundle up the kids for the morning bus stop.

Tuesday, we start off in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures only top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s but with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the teens once again.

Wednesday into the weekend look dry with plenty of sunshine and thawing out slowly into the 40’s and 50’s.

