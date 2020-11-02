Sunday, November 1 Overnight Forecast

We’ve turned the page on the calendar, and after a cold and wet final week of October we’re looking at a warm and dry first week of November.

Tonight will come with freezing temperatures though. Clear skies and light winds overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. It will be a clear and frosty start to the week.

Skies will remain sunny throughout the day on Monday with temperatures climbing into the low 60s during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest.





The warming trend will continue into Tuesday with morning lows well above freezing and afternoon highs near 70°. Skies will remain sunny.





The pattern will remain warm and bright through the remainder of the week and into the upcoming weekend. The upper-level jet stream will remain well north of the area with a trough eventually digging into the Western U.S. late in the week. All of this adds up to warmer and drier than normal conditions.

Going day by day, we’ll find mostly sunny to partly sunny skies on Wednesday as a wave of high cloudiness moves through. Winds will be breezy again with highs again around 70°. Thursday looks sunny and a hair warmer with highs in the low 70s. We’ll find mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures continuing through Friday and Saturday. Clouds may be a bit more widespread by Sunday as moisture increases across the area. Temperatures will remain nice with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

The pattern will take a turn early next week as upper-level energy in the West makes it’s way east. This will push a cold front across the area sometime Monday into Tuesday, possibly bringing our next chance for rain to the area. We’ll also have to keep an eye on how the storm comes through given the warmer and more humid air that will spread in ahead of the storm. This could lead to a chance for thunderstorms.