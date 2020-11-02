Sunday, November 1 Overnight Forecast

Weather

We’ve turned the page on the calendar, and after a cold and wet final week of October we’re looking at a warm and dry first week of November.

Tonight will come with freezing temperatures though. Clear skies and light winds overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. It will be a clear and frosty start to the week.

Skies will remain sunny throughout the day on Monday with temperatures climbing into the low 60s during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest.

The warming trend will continue into Tuesday with morning lows well above freezing and afternoon highs near 70°. Skies will remain sunny.

The pattern will remain warm and bright through the remainder of the week and into the upcoming weekend. The upper-level jet stream will remain well north of the area with a trough eventually digging into the Western U.S. late in the week. All of this adds up to warmer and drier than normal conditions.

Going day by day, we’ll find mostly sunny to partly sunny skies on Wednesday as a wave of high cloudiness moves through. Winds will be breezy again with highs again around 70°. Thursday looks sunny and a hair warmer with highs in the low 70s. We’ll find mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures continuing through Friday and Saturday. Clouds may be a bit more widespread by Sunday as moisture increases across the area. Temperatures will remain nice with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

The pattern will take a turn early next week as upper-level energy in the West makes it’s way east. This will push a cold front across the area sometime Monday into Tuesday, possibly bringing our next chance for rain to the area. We’ll also have to keep an eye on how the storm comes through given the warmer and more humid air that will spread in ahead of the storm. This could lead to a chance for thunderstorms.

Clear

Springfield

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low near 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Clear. Low near 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Mostly clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F A clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

56° / 28°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 56° 28°

Monday

62° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 41°

Tuesday

70° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 47°

Wednesday

71° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 71° 49°

Thursday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 72° 50°

Friday

72° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 72° 51°

Saturday

72° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 72° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

11 PM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

12 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

1 AM
Clear
0%
32°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

4 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
0%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
0%
31°

32°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

56°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

52°

6 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

7 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

8 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

9 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

10 PM
Clear
0%
46°

