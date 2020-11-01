Sunday, November 1 Forecast

Weather

A quiet cold front will move in bringing cooler conditions for Sunday but no rain chances. With dry conditions and breezy winds, there is a concern for fire dangers. Limit outdoor burning Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s. A morning freeze is possible Monday morning.

Monday looks cool with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Tuesday we start to warm up into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will warm up too in the upper 40’s.

The rest of the week looks quiet as we head into a warming trend. Sunshine can be expected every day with temperatures warming into the lower 70’s by the middle and end of next week.

Clear

Springfield

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low near 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Generally fair. Low near 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Branson

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Rolla

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

West Plains

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 38°
Clear
Clear 10% 65° 38°

Sunday

53° / 27°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 53° 27°

Monday

60° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 60° 40°

Tuesday

68° / 47°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 47°

Wednesday

70° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 70° 49°

Thursday

71° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 71° 50°

Friday

71° / 51°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 71° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

1 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

2 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

3 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

6 AM
Clear
0%
40°

40°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Clear
0%
44°

41°

7 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

8 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

9 PM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

10 PM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

11 PM
Clear
0%
35°

