Sunday, November 1 Forecast

A quiet cold front will move in bringing cooler conditions for Sunday but no rain chances. With dry conditions and breezy winds, there is a concern for fire dangers. Limit outdoor burning Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s. A morning freeze is possible Monday morning.

Monday looks cool with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Tuesday we start to warm up into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will warm up too in the upper 40’s.

The rest of the week looks quiet as we head into a warming trend. Sunshine can be expected every day with temperatures warming into the lower 70’s by the middle and end of next week.