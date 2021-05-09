Sunday, May 9 Overnight Forecast

A round of strong to severe storms swept across the Ozarks early this morning. A few of the storms produced damaging wind gusts and hail with the worst of it coming through Springfield between 3 am and 5 am. Strong winds were clocked as high as 50 to 60 mph across parts of Greene County including Springfield with reports of trees blown down, especially around the Nature Center. The storms exited the area by mid to late morning with cloudy and cold conditions hanging around the rest of the day. Temperatures were stuck in the low 50s throughout the afternoon after highs near 80° the day before.

The pattern this week is a cool one for May with temperatures running about 5 to 15° below normal into Friday. Winds at the surface will tend to be out of the northeast through Thursday, blowing in a steady supply of cool air. The pattern is also a little unsettled with waves of clouds and even some showers.

For tonight, there will be some partial clearing, especially off to the east and north. Temperatures will slip into the low 40s by morning.

Monday will remain mostly cloudy with a few passing light showers or sprinkles possibly late in the morning through early afternoon. It looks like the clouds may try to thin out by late afternoon.

Another wave of cloud cover will sweep into the area on Tuesday. There will be a better chance for showers too with rain chances highest to the south.

The pattern starts to improve on Wednesday with a little more sunshine. Temperatures will continue to run cool but will be a little warmer than the previous two days.

The warming trend will continue through Thursday and Friday. Thursday will probably be the sunniest day of the week with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s on Friday with clouds thickening up later in the day. A few spotty showers may move in too.

The upcoming weekend will be warmer but it will also come with a chance for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. It looks like a late spring pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms flaring up late Friday night into Saturday morning with a tendency for showers to fade by afternoon. Another flare-up of showers and thunderstorms is possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures should climb into the mid-70s Saturday and may warm up to near 80° Sunday. Not really expecting any severe weather, but there could be some stronger storms Sunday.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Mainly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

51°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

51°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

48°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

49° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 49° 43°

Monday

60° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 44°

Tuesday

61° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 61° 46°

Wednesday

63° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 63° 41°

Thursday

68° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 68° 45°

Friday

72° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 72° 54°

Saturday

74° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 20% 74° 58°

