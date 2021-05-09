Sunday, May 9 Overnight Forecast

A round of strong to severe storms swept across the Ozarks early this morning. A few of the storms produced damaging wind gusts and hail with the worst of it coming through Springfield between 3 am and 5 am. Strong winds were clocked as high as 50 to 60 mph across parts of Greene County including Springfield with reports of trees blown down, especially around the Nature Center. The storms exited the area by mid to late morning with cloudy and cold conditions hanging around the rest of the day. Temperatures were stuck in the low 50s throughout the afternoon after highs near 80° the day before.





The pattern this week is a cool one for May with temperatures running about 5 to 15° below normal into Friday. Winds at the surface will tend to be out of the northeast through Thursday, blowing in a steady supply of cool air. The pattern is also a little unsettled with waves of clouds and even some showers.

For tonight, there will be some partial clearing, especially off to the east and north. Temperatures will slip into the low 40s by morning.

Monday will remain mostly cloudy with a few passing light showers or sprinkles possibly late in the morning through early afternoon. It looks like the clouds may try to thin out by late afternoon.

Another wave of cloud cover will sweep into the area on Tuesday. There will be a better chance for showers too with rain chances highest to the south.

The pattern starts to improve on Wednesday with a little more sunshine. Temperatures will continue to run cool but will be a little warmer than the previous two days.

The warming trend will continue through Thursday and Friday. Thursday will probably be the sunniest day of the week with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s on Friday with clouds thickening up later in the day. A few spotty showers may move in too.

The upcoming weekend will be warmer but it will also come with a chance for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. It looks like a late spring pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms flaring up late Friday night into Saturday morning with a tendency for showers to fade by afternoon. Another flare-up of showers and thunderstorms is possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures should climb into the mid-70s Saturday and may warm up to near 80° Sunday. Not really expecting any severe weather, but there could be some stronger storms Sunday.