Sunday, May 9 Forecast

Severe weather is possible with this line of storms during the morning hours. Damaging winds up to 70 mph, large hail up to the size of quarters, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado are all possible. As this line moves south, it will weaken.

Behind this line, temperatures will tumble through the day for Mother’s Day. We start off in the 60’s with temperatures dropping back into the 50’s during the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s Sunday night.

The pattern that follows Sunday’s storm is a cool one. We’ll likely find waves of cloudiness too with a chance for some light showers Monday and Tuesday.

Monday temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s. Tuesday temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s. We will end the week with sunshine and temperatures back in the 70’s.