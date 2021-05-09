Sunday, May 9 Forecast

Weather

Severe weather is possible with this line of storms during the morning hours. Damaging winds up to 70 mph, large hail up to the size of quarters, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado are all possible. As this line moves south, it will weaken.

Behind this line, temperatures will tumble through the day for Mother’s Day. We start off in the 60’s with temperatures dropping back into the 50’s during the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s Sunday night.

The pattern that follows Sunday’s storm is a cool one. We’ll likely find waves of cloudiness too with a chance for some light showers Monday and Tuesday.

Monday temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s. Tuesday temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s. We will end the week with sunshine and temperatures back in the 70’s.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
64°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
65°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
68%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
60°F Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
64°F Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

71° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 71° 64°

Sunday

67° / 44°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 60% 67° 44°

Monday

60° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 45°

Tuesday

63° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 63° 45°

Wednesday

62° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 62° 44°

Thursday

67° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 67° 49°

Friday

73° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 73° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
41%
71°

68°

3 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
71%
68°

68°

4 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
96%
68°

67°

5 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
67°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
66°

65°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
65°

65°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
65°

63°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
62°

55°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
55°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
54°

53°

1 PM
Cloudy
11%
53°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy
11%
53°

54°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
54°

53°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
53°

53°

5 PM
Cloudy
3%
53°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
53°

52°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
52°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
51°

49°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
49°

48°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
48°

