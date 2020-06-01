Sunday, May 31 Overnight Forecast

Beautiful weekend weather will spill into the beginning of the week before a summery feel takes over.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and comfortably cool overnight temperatures. Overnight night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday looks similar to the last few days with abundant sunshine. Humidity levels will be creeping a little higher, but it will still feel nice outside. Temperatures will also be creeping higher with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday will mark our transition to a more summery feel with mostly sunny and dry weather expected along with highs in the mid-80s along with a noticeable uptick in humidity.

A storm parked over Texas will work it’s way north around a ridge of high pressure centered over the middle of the country. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms back to the area on Wednesday. This will also help break down the ridge that’s helped keep the area rain free over the past few days. The upper-level jet stream will take on a more west to east look across the nation for the second half of the week opening the door to a continued uptick in rain chances through at least Thursday. Both days look warm and humid.

The upper-level ridge will try to reassert itself over the weekend bringing hot and mostly dry weather back to the area. It looks like the hottest stretch of weather so far this year with highs near 90° and muggy overnight temperatures close to 70°.