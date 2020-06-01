Sunday, May 31 Overnight Forecast

Beautiful weekend weather will spill into the beginning of the week before a summery feel takes over.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and comfortably cool overnight temperatures. Overnight night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday looks similar to the last few days with abundant sunshine. Humidity levels will be creeping a little higher, but it will still feel nice outside. Temperatures will also be creeping higher with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday will mark our transition to a more summery feel with mostly sunny and dry weather expected along with highs in the mid-80s along with a noticeable uptick in humidity.

A storm parked over Texas will work it’s way north around a ridge of high pressure centered over the middle of the country. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms back to the area on Wednesday. This will also help break down the ridge that’s helped keep the area rain free over the past few days. The upper-level jet stream will take on a more west to east look across the nation for the second half of the week opening the door to a continued uptick in rain chances through at least Thursday. Both days look warm and humid.

The upper-level ridge will try to reassert itself over the weekend bringing hot and mostly dry weather back to the area. It looks like the hottest stretch of weather so far this year with highs near 90° and muggy overnight temperatures close to 70°.

Clear

Springfield

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 60°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 80° 60°

Monday

82° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 82° 61°

Tuesday

86° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 86° 66°

Wednesday

86° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 86° 67°

Thursday

86° / 68°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 86° 68°

Friday

89° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 89° 69°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°

61°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
61°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
62°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

