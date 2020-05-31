Sunday, May 31 Forecast

Weather

More sunshine, shower chances to come --

A few changes have been to the forecast but nothing major. Looks like the sunshine sticks around for the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week before shower chances return. We are not looking at a wet pattern, just a day or two of light showers.

Sunday will be beautiful again! Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Our area of high pressure will start to shift east, bringing southerly winds that will bring in more humidity. Our ridge will start to break down in the middle of the week, opening the door to rain chances.

Monday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a more humid air mass under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Tuesday will be warm and sticky. Dewpoints will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s, high on the muggy meter. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to have a chance of afternoon showers both days. Temperatures will still top off in the middle 80’s. Not expecting everyone to see rain and not expecting a great amount of rain.

Friday looks dry with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80’s. We will be close to 90° if not in the 90’s by Saturday.

Clear

Springfield

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

59°F Few Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

76° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 76° 56°

Sunday

79° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 61°

Monday

82° / 64°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 82° 64°

Tuesday

87° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 87° 67°

Wednesday

85° / 68°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 0% 85° 68°

Thursday

86° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 10% 86° 70°

Friday

86° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 30% 86° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

64°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Clear
10%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

12 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

1 AM
Clear
10%
64°

