Sunday, May 30 Overnight Forecast

Memorial Day Weekend is supposed to be the kickoff to the summer season, but it’s felt more likely early spring at times. Morning temperatures across the area were unusually cold again with lows in the upper 30s registered from Lake of the Ozarks across Rolla. Vichy/Rolla recorded a new record low of 38°, shattering the old record of 46° set in 1901! Temperatures did begin to trend higher as sunnier skies pushed temperatures into the low 70s.

The pattern will remain unusually mild as we head into June and it will come with wet weather too.

Tonight will feature mostly clear to partly starry skies with cool overnight lows in the upper 40s east to 50s west.

Memorial Day looks cloudier, but enough dry air will remain in place to fight off the rain for most of the day across most of the area. If we see showers, it will tend to be late afternoon over Western Missouri into Northwest Arkansas. Temperatures will remain mild with highs near 70° west to mid-70s east.





A storm moving across Oklahoma will move just south of the area through Tuesday night. This will keep us on the cool side of the storm track. Showers and a few thunderstorms will spread across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas through Monday night and Tuesday. The better chances for thunderstorms will remain south of the interstate and that’s also where the heavier rainfall totals will likely set up. 1 to 2″ of rain is expected south of the interstate Monday night into Wednesday with amounts quickly falling off to the north of the interstate. At this time, no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures on Tuesday will also be very cool for the first day of June with highs in the low to mid-60s over much of Southern Missouri. Mid to upper 60s are expected further south and also closer to Central Missouri where it will be drier and some sun could make an appearance.

A lingering chance for light showers will remain through Wednesday as leftover moisture bubbles up into widely scattered showers. Skies will become partly sunny with highs back in the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday should be mostly dry with mostly clear to partly sunny skies. The mornings will be cool with mild to warm afternoon temperatures.

The pattern will be warmer and more humid over the upcoming weekend. Increasing moisture will lead to a few showers and thunderstorms popping up Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Rain chances should trend even higher as a storm moves northeast out of Texas. This will bring a return of more widespread shower and thunderstorm chances.