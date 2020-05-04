Sunday, May 3 Overnight Forecast

Breaking News
Stormy weather swept across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas this morning into the early afternoon. Hail was common with the stronger storms on the southern flank of the storm complex with hail up to tennis and baseball size reported near Avilla, Kimberling City, Hollister and Mtn. Home. Strong wind gusts also accompanied the wave of storms.

  • Photo Credit: Elizabeth Smith (Cato, MO)
  • Photo Credit: Sally Howard Just (Kimberling City, MO0
  • Photo Credit: Garrett William Klein (Hollister, MO)

We’re experiencing a lull in the stormy weather this evening with more active weather expected on Monday.

For the rest of tonight, we’ll find clear skies north to mostly cloudy skies south. A front will remain stalled across Central Arkansas with a few showers or thunderstorms possible north of the front over Northern Arkansas later tonight.

The front will try to slowly lift north on Monday with scattered strong to severe storms expected during the morning into the early afternoon over much of the area, especially north of the state line. Large hail and strong wind gusts are possible.

That round of storms will likely force the front to remain stalled over Northern Arkansas much of the day, but it will try to edge north across Northwest Arkansas into the southwest corner of Missouri.

There may be another lull in thunderstorm activity during the mid-afternoon or at least a focus further north for storms. Additional storms are expected to develop over Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma by late afternoon before pushing east into the area. These storms too will likely produce large hail and strong wind gusts. Tornadoes also look possible, mainly south of a Nevada, MO, to West Plains, MO, line or near and south of the warm front that will try to edge north. The threat for severe weather should wind down and shift out of the area by around midnight. Please be weather aware on Monday with dangerous weather possible at times throughout the day into the night.

Mild and quiet weather will follow for Tuesday through Wednesday. A trough will amplify across the Eastern U.S. later in the week generating a northwest flow that could bring a few storms southeast across the area. One look like it will move through Thursday afternoon and evening with another possibly by Monday of next week. Temperatures will also be cool for May with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s over the weekend.

Few Clouds

Springfield

64°F Few Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

71° / 56°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 50% 71° 56°

Monday

69° / 53°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 69° 53°

Tuesday

70° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 70° 47°

Wednesday

71° / 44°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 71° 44°

Thursday

67° / 49°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 67° 49°

Friday

61° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 61° 39°

Saturday

62° / 41°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 62° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
58°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

62°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
62°

62°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
62°

63°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
63°

63°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

64°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
64°

65°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

66°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

66°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

65°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
65°

65°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
65°

64°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
64°

63°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
63°

63°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
63°

