Sunday, May 3 Overnight Forecast

Stormy weather swept across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas this morning into the early afternoon. Hail was common with the stronger storms on the southern flank of the storm complex with hail up to tennis and baseball size reported near Avilla, Kimberling City, Hollister and Mtn. Home. Strong wind gusts also accompanied the wave of storms.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Smith (Cato, MO)

Photo Credit: Sally Howard Just (Kimberling City, MO0

Photo Credit: Garrett William Klein (Hollister, MO)

We’re experiencing a lull in the stormy weather this evening with more active weather expected on Monday.

For the rest of tonight, we’ll find clear skies north to mostly cloudy skies south. A front will remain stalled across Central Arkansas with a few showers or thunderstorms possible north of the front over Northern Arkansas later tonight.

The front will try to slowly lift north on Monday with scattered strong to severe storms expected during the morning into the early afternoon over much of the area, especially north of the state line. Large hail and strong wind gusts are possible.

That round of storms will likely force the front to remain stalled over Northern Arkansas much of the day, but it will try to edge north across Northwest Arkansas into the southwest corner of Missouri.

There may be another lull in thunderstorm activity during the mid-afternoon or at least a focus further north for storms. Additional storms are expected to develop over Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma by late afternoon before pushing east into the area. These storms too will likely produce large hail and strong wind gusts. Tornadoes also look possible, mainly south of a Nevada, MO, to West Plains, MO, line or near and south of the warm front that will try to edge north. The threat for severe weather should wind down and shift out of the area by around midnight. Please be weather aware on Monday with dangerous weather possible at times throughout the day into the night.







Mild and quiet weather will follow for Tuesday through Wednesday. A trough will amplify across the Eastern U.S. later in the week generating a northwest flow that could bring a few storms southeast across the area. One look like it will move through Thursday afternoon and evening with another possibly by Monday of next week. Temperatures will also be cool for May with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s over the weekend.