Breaking News
19-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springfield

Sunday, May 3 Forecast

Weather

Storm chances through Monday --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday, the same front from Saturday night will linger around, closer to the state line. This will bring another round of showers and storms. Another marginal risk for severe weather is possible. That means one or two could become strong to severe with main threats being large hail and damaging winds. Again, not everyone will see these storms, and Sunday will not be a washout day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday, the SAME front will linger into the Ozarks and act as a warm front. This will bring in gulf moisture that will interact with instability and wind energy; all ingredients needed for severe weather. Monday there is a slight risk for strong to severe storms. This means some storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday, those showers will lingering early but will clear out leaving behind a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday will be the nicest day this week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70’s. Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Springfield

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 84° 63°

Sunday

73° / 59°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 73° 59°

Monday

74° / 58°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 74° 58°

Tuesday

70° / 50°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 70° 50°

Wednesday

70° / 50°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 70° 50°

Thursday

66° / 50°
Showers possible
Showers possible 0% 66° 50°

Friday

64° / 45°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 64° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
65°

64°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
64°

63°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

65°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

65°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

66°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

67°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
60°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate