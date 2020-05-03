Sunday, May 3 Forecast

Sunday, the same front from Saturday night will linger around, closer to the state line. This will bring another round of showers and storms. Another marginal risk for severe weather is possible. That means one or two could become strong to severe with main threats being large hail and damaging winds. Again, not everyone will see these storms, and Sunday will not be a washout day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday, the SAME front will linger into the Ozarks and act as a warm front. This will bring in gulf moisture that will interact with instability and wind energy; all ingredients needed for severe weather. Monday there is a slight risk for strong to severe storms. This means some storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday, those showers will lingering early but will clear out leaving behind a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday will be the nicest day this week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70’s. Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday.