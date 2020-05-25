Sunday, May 24 Overnight Forecast

We started today off with sunshine and temperatures were able to top off in the middle and upper 80’s! I think today will be the warmest day this coming week. Then showers and storms started to pop. A few will linger into the overnight hours with more rounds of showers and storms possible every day this week.

Overnight tonight lows will drop into the middle 60’s with a few storms possible.

Memorial Day will bring scattered shower and storm chances once again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. A marginal risk for severe weather is possible especially west of Highway 65. That means one or two storms could bring damaging winds and large hail up to the size of quarters. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Multiple rounds of showers and storms will be moving through the Ozarks for much of the week bringing several inches of rain. This will only aggravate creeks and rivers and increase flooding potential. 1-3″ of rainfall will be possible by the end of the week.





Temperatures will hover in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for most of the week with a chance of showers and storms each day. Given the lack of severe weather ingredients, severe weather is not expected, but this is something that will need to be evaluated each day. However, the atmosphere will be soaked like a sponge and will be able to squeeze out severe inches of rain.

There is light at the end of the 7-day! A front will push in Friday some time, bringing drier conditions and more sunshine for next week.