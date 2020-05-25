Sunday, May 24 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Rounds of showers/storms continue into the week --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We started today off with sunshine and temperatures were able to top off in the middle and upper 80’s! I think today will be the warmest day this coming week. Then showers and storms started to pop. A few will linger into the overnight hours with more rounds of showers and storms possible every day this week.

Overnight tonight lows will drop into the middle 60’s with a few storms possible.

Memorial Day will bring scattered shower and storm chances once again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. A marginal risk for severe weather is possible especially west of Highway 65. That means one or two storms could bring damaging winds and large hail up to the size of quarters. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Multiple rounds of showers and storms will be moving through the Ozarks for much of the week bringing several inches of rain. This will only aggravate creeks and rivers and increase flooding potential. 1-3″ of rainfall will be possible by the end of the week.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for most of the week with a chance of showers and storms each day. Given the lack of severe weather ingredients, severe weather is not expected, but this is something that will need to be evaluated each day. However, the atmosphere will be soaked like a sponge and will be able to squeeze out severe inches of rain.

There is light at the end of the 7-day! A front will push in Friday some time, bringing drier conditions and more sunshine for next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Rolla

67°F Few Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
65°F Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

83° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 83° 66°

Monday

80° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 80° 65°

Tuesday

77° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 77° 65°

Wednesday

77° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 77° 64°

Thursday

78° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 78° 64°

Friday

76° / 61°
Showers possible
Showers possible 80% 76° 61°

Saturday

75° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 50% 75° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
66°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
65°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

73°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

70°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Housekey

Trending Stories