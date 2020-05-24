Sunday, May 24 Forecast

Sunday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a chance of showers and storms. Not everyone will see these storms, just keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Memorial Day will bring scattered shower and storm chances once again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. No severe weather is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Multiple rounds of showers and storms will be moving through the Ozarks for much of next week bringing several inches of rain. This will only aggravate creeks and rivers and increase flooding potential.





Temperatures will hover in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for most of the week with a chance of showers and storms each day. Given the lack of severe weather ingredients, severe weather is not expected. However, the atmosphere will be soaked like a sponge and will be able to squeeze out severe inches of rain.