Sunday, May 24 Forecast

Weather

Shower/storm chances continue into next week, flooding concerns --

Sunday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a chance of showers and storms. Not everyone will see these storms, just keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Memorial Day will bring scattered shower and storm chances once again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. No severe weather is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Multiple rounds of showers and storms will be moving through the Ozarks for much of next week bringing several inches of rain. This will only aggravate creeks and rivers and increase flooding potential.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for most of the week with a chance of showers and storms each day. Given the lack of severe weather ingredients, severe weather is not expected. However, the atmosphere will be soaked like a sponge and will be able to squeeze out severe inches of rain.

Clear

Springfield

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 83° 66°

Sunday

83° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 83° 66°

Monday

80° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 80° 65°

Tuesday

76° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 76° 64°

Wednesday

78° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 78° 65°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 77° 65°

Friday

76° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 80% 76° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

