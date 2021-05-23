Sunday, May 23 Overnight Forecast

This past weekend certainly had a summer feel once we shook free of the rain on Saturday. Temperatures on Sunday climbed into the low to mid-80s and were just about perfect for getting outdoors. We’ll enjoy more of the same as we start the week before we get back into a more active pattern starting Tuesday.

For tonight, we’ll be looking at partly starry skies and comfortably cool overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.

Monday looks pretty similar to Sunday. There will be a shot at some widely scattered afternoon showers near and west of Hwy. 65 during the afternoon with the rest of the area remaining dry. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 70s west to low to mid-80s to the east.

By Tuesday wetter and cloudier weather will overspread more of the area. The conveyor belt of showers that kept the area wet late last week will move back over the area. This will make for a showery and cooler day on Tuesday across much of the Ozarks Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks a little sunnier and warmer. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up during the afternoon with a few strong storms possible. These storms might be strong enough to produce some hail and gusty winds any severe risk looks pretty isolated.

Thursday will be a different story. A cold front will be pressing southeast toward the Ozarks with very warm and humid weather ahead of the front. There will also be more wind energy in play to organize storms. It looks like thunderstorms will break out over Eastern Kansas and Northwest Missouri, developing into at least a broken line of strong to severe storms. The storms will push east and southeast across the Ozarks Thursday afternoon into the evening. The storms could produce strong winds and possibly some hail. The tornado potential looks very low at this time, but it’s something to keep an eye on. The storms will likely be strongest near and north of the interstate with a weakening trend Thursday evening as they push south of the interstate.

A cold front will push through on Friday keeping a chance for showers going across much of the area through at least the first half of the day. Drier and cooler air will build in behind the front.

A wave of rain and thunderstorms may move across Arkansas on Saturday, but it looks like most of the wet weather would stay south of the area. Skies will probably stay rather cloudy and temperatures will be mild.

Sunday looks sunnier and dry. Temperatures look pleasant too with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Clear

Springfield Mo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mainly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

71° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 71° 63°

Monday

81° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 81° 65°

Tuesday

75° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 75° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 80° 66°

Thursday

84° / 64°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 84° 64°

Friday

76° / 57°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 76° 57°

Saturday

75° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 75° 56°

