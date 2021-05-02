Sunday, May 2 Forecast

Sunday the rest of the storm that we saw earlier this week will move through the Ozarks. This storm will bring showers and thunderstorms for the day on Sunday. Severe weather isn’t out of the question but the threat as of right now remains low. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Monday temperatures pop back up into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with an isolated storm possible. Overnight Monday into Tuesday a cold front will push in and that could bring a strong storm or two. Stay weather aware during this time period. Large hail and damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat at this time.

Tuesday temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s. Lingering showers will continue Tuesday and move out Tuesday night.

Wednesday the sunshine returns will temperatures in the middle 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

To end the week, temperatures will be below average will a chance of showers here and there.

Clear

Springfield Mo

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

68° / 60°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 68° 60°

Sunday

70° / 60°
Showers
Showers 60% 70° 60°

Monday

79° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 79° 57°

Tuesday

63° / 46°
Storms
Storms 30% 63° 46°

Wednesday

67° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 67° 50°

Thursday

66° / 45°
Showers
Showers 20% 66° 45°

Friday

68° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 68° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
64°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
3%
62°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
62°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
61°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
61°

63°

8 AM
Cloudy
11%
63°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

10 AM
Showers
39%
66°

67°

11 AM
Showers
42%
67°

66°

12 PM
Light Rain
62%
66°

66°

1 PM
Light Rain
67%
66°

66°

2 PM
Showers
58%
66°

67°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
67°

67°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
67°

67°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
67°

68°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
68°

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

65°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

64°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
62°
