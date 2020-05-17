Sunday, May 17 Forecast

Sunday, we’ll start off the day with scattered showers. Again, no severe weather is expected. A cold front will FINALLY push through Sunday afternoon bringing the showers with it. Behind it will be cooler and breezy conditions, more refreshing than cold. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with thinning clouds during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday, we will still be stuck in the circulation of the storm system off to our east. This will keep a few clouds around and breezy, northerly winds. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday we will see more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Wednesday, temperatures will warm up into the middle 70’s with pleasant conditions and sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Thursday, a few light showers are possible. Otherwise a few clouds during the day will be possible. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Friday a few clouds are likely with humid conditions returning. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the middle 60’s.

Saturday, our shower and storm chances return.