Sunday, May 17 Forecast

Showers continue into Sunday morning, fading Sunday afternoon --

Sunday, we’ll start off the day with scattered showers. Again, no severe weather is expected. A cold front will FINALLY push through Sunday afternoon bringing the showers with it. Behind it will be cooler and breezy conditions, more refreshing than cold. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with thinning clouds during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday, we will still be stuck in the circulation of the storm system off to our east. This will keep a few clouds around and breezy, northerly winds. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday we will see more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Wednesday, temperatures will warm up into the middle 70’s with pleasant conditions and sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Thursday, a few light showers are possible. Otherwise a few clouds during the day will be possible. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Friday a few clouds are likely with humid conditions returning. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the middle 60’s.

Saturday, our shower and storm chances return.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
62°F Rain likely. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
62°F Periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Rolla

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
63°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early giving way to steady, occasionally heavy rain after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
64°F Thunderstorms early giving way to steady, occasionally heavy rain after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 63°

Sunday

73° / 51°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 73° 51°

Monday

68° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 68° 47°

Tuesday

70° / 50°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 70° 50°

Wednesday

74° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 74° 54°

Thursday

78° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 78° 61°

Friday

81° / 64°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 81° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

1 AM
Showers
60%
65°

64°

2 AM
Rain
70%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
60%
64°

63°

4 AM
Showers
60%
63°

62°

5 AM
Showers
40%
62°

62°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
62°

63°

7 AM
Showers
50%
63°

64°

8 AM
Showers
40%
64°

65°

9 AM
Showers
40%
65°

65°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

66°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

11 PM
Clear
10%
59°

56°

12 AM
Clear
10%
56°

