Sunday, May 17 Evening Forecast

The weekend started wet and humid, but it finished on a mostly clear and pleasant note. The pattern this week will offer up an extended stretch of mostly dry weather. This is good news after a very wet week across the area. Rain totals of 1 to 4″ was common with some places topping 5″ of rain for the past week.

For tonight, we’ll enjoy mostly clear skies with temperatures cooling off into the upper 40s and low 50s.

An upper-level low swirling by to the east on Monday will sling quite a bit of cloud cover over the area on Monday. There also be a few light showers mainly to the east of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will range from mild highs near 70° over Northern Arkansas to low 60s near and northeast of Springfield.

CLOUDS AND COOLER TEMPERATURES MONDAY

The upper-level low will continue to influence our weather through much of the week. This will keep the area mild with cool overnight lows and mild afternoon highs. Temperatures will slowly head higher this week as the storm slowly slips off to the east. We’ll also continue to find episodes of clouds on a daily basis, but not too much in the way of rain. The best chance for a few isolated showers through Thursday will be on Wednesday.

By Friday the storm will be far enough east for a warm front to slip north through the area. This will usher in a warm and humid finish to the week. There will probably be a chance for at least a few showers and thunderstorms on Friday as the front makes it’s move north through the Ozarks.

COOL START TO THE WEEK, WARM AND HUMID WEATHER RETURNS BY THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The holiday weekend looks warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s. There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms each day Friday through Monday.

Clear

Springfield

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Generally clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Some passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

71° / 50°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 30% 71° 50°

Monday

63° / 50°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 63° 50°

Tuesday

69° / 55°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 69° 55°

Wednesday

74° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 74° 57°

Thursday

77° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 61°

Friday

81° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 81° 64°

Saturday

84° / 66°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

12 AM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
10%
54°

52°

3 AM
Clear
10%
52°

52°

4 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
51°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

51°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

54°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

57°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
57°

59°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

62°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

54°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

Trending Stories