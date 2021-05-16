Sunday, May 16 Overnight Forecast

Warm and humid weather developed across the area Sunday as a warm front lifted north into Central Missouri. Storms Sunday afternoon and evening were focused near the front closer to I-70. Rain will spread back in from the west overnight as an area of low pressure pushes in out of Oklahoma.

We’ll start Monday with widespread rain and a few thunderstorms as the low slowly spins into Southwest Missouri. The area of rain will tend to break up a bit by late morning with some peaks of sun possible during the afternoon. This will cause additional showers and thunderstorms to flare back up, especially along and east of Hwy. 65. No widespread severe weather is expected, but there could be a few isolated severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts and hail.

By Tuesday, we’ll find ourselves between storms with a lull in widespread wet weather expected. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected with highs well into the 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread late Tuesday night into Wednesday as another storm pivots north across the region. No widespread severe weather is expected, but at least a few strong to severe storms are possible with a threat for strong winds and hail.

The pattern will remain active through at least Friday as additional storms pivot north through the region ahead of a trough in the West. This will lead to bouts of scattered showers and thunderstorms. No widespread severe is expected.

Heavy rain at times this week will lead to a risk of localized episodes of flooding. Rain totals will be heaviest to the west with a general 3 to 5″ possible over the next week. Amounts will be a little lighter to the east.

Warm and humid weather will continue through the weekend. The pattern looks less active with a chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.

Fair

Springfield Mo

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
61°F Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
61°F Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
61°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
60°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
61°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

75° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 75° 61°

Monday

74° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 74° 62°

Tuesday

76° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 76° 63°

Wednesday

74° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 74° 64°

Thursday

78° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 78° 65°

Friday

79° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 79° 65°

Saturday

81° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 81° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
69°

67°

12 AM
Few Showers
40%
67°

66°

1 AM
Light Rain
72%
66°

63°

2 AM
Light Rain
76%
63°

63°

3 AM
Light Rain
67%
63°

62°

4 AM
Rain
87%
62°

62°

5 AM
Rain
90%
62°

62°

6 AM
Rain
88%
62°

62°

7 AM
Rain
94%
62°

63°

8 AM
Rain
89%
63°

64°

9 AM
Rain
93%
64°

64°

10 AM
Rain
86%
64°

64°

11 AM
Rain
81%
64°

65°

12 PM
Rain
80%
65°

67°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
67°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
69°

69°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
69°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
70°

69°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
69°

70°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
70°

70°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
70°

69°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
69°

66°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
66°

66°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
66°
