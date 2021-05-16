Sunday, May 16 Forecast

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially along and north of the interstate. There will be a tendency for showers and thunderstorms to focus closer to Central Missouri by afternoon as a warm front slowly lifts north across the area. That said, there will still be a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to the south. Sunday should also be warmer and more humid with highs in the 70s.

No widespread severe weather is expected over the weekend, but a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

The pattern next week will remain active with a chance for showers and thunderstorms every day. A front may try to stall out over the area Monday through Tuesday with much of the area on the north side of the boundary. Temperatures will be mild with a chance for showers and thunderstorms both days as weak waves of upper-level energy work on the stalled front.

A stronger upper-level storm is expected to sweep across the region Wednesday into Thursday. This will lead to the front lifting north across the area and somewhat warmer temperatures. This might also be a period when stronger storms are possible as the wind energy in the atmosphere strengthens and organizes storms a bit more.

Rainfall will be locally heavy over the next week and will add up over time with general rain totals of 2 to 4″ expected through Thursday.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

57°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

55°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

58°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
55°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

57°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

68° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 68° 59°

Sunday

75° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 75° 61°

Monday

71° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 71° 61°

Tuesday

76° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 76° 63°

Wednesday

75° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 63°

Thursday

75° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 64°

Friday

77° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 77° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
58°

58°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
58°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

5 AM
Cloudy
12%
58°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
58°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
59°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
62°

65°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
65°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

73°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
73°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
77°

76°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
76°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

73°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

70°

8 PM
Few Showers
32%
70°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

10 PM
Few Showers
32%
67°

66°

11 PM
Showers
36%
66°

65°

12 AM
Showers
40%
65°

