Sunday, May 10 Forecast

Mother’s Day looks sunny but cool. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine but about 10-15° below average. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s. Frost potential is possible.

Monday will start our unsettled pattern. We’ll have a northwesterly flow, so cool air will stick around for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will struggle and get stuck in the 50’s both days. A chance of showers is likely both days. I don’t expect washout days.

Wednesday and Thursday the shower/storm chances continue. The flow will switch to more southwesterly. That means more moisture, stronger winds, greater instability are all possible. A chance of severe weather cannot be ruled out for either day. Again, no wash out days but something to continue to watch.

The showers don’t end there. We keep shower chances through next weekend.