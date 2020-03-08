Sunday, March 8 Forecast

Sandwiched between two pressure centers, we’ll keep breezy southerly winds on Sunday, gusts to 35 mph expected. With moisture slow to return, a fire danger is expected early. No outdoor burning! Any fires would spread rapidly.

Highs will be 10-15 degrees above normal in the middle/upper 60’s.

Showers arrive after midnight as our next big storm approaches the Ozarks. Expect widespread rain on Monday morning with lows starting in the middle/ upper 40’s.

Showers/ thunder will be widespread on Monday. Rain totals of 0.75-1″ are expected. Highs stay mild in the lower 60’s.

Rain exits Monday night leaving Tuesday the dry and mild with highs in the 60’s.

Our next storm quickly approaches by Wednesday bringing an additional round of showers/ thunder. That front could stall south keeping rain chances healthiest in southern Missouri/ northern Arkansas by late next week. It looks like our next big storm after that arrives Saturday.

Temperatures stay mild and above average through the 7-day forecast.