Sunday, March 8 Forecast

Fire danger expected early, showers arrive overnight

Sandwiched between two pressure centers, we’ll keep breezy southerly winds on Sunday, gusts to 35 mph expected. With moisture slow to return, a fire danger is expected early. No outdoor burning! Any fires would spread rapidly.

Highs will be 10-15 degrees above normal in the middle/upper 60’s.

Showers arrive after midnight as our next big storm approaches the Ozarks. Expect widespread rain on Monday morning with lows starting in the middle/ upper 40’s.

Showers/ thunder will be widespread on Monday. Rain totals of 0.75-1″ are expected. Highs stay mild in the lower 60’s.

Rain exits Monday night leaving Tuesday the dry and mild with highs in the 60’s.

Our next storm quickly approaches by Wednesday bringing an additional round of showers/ thunder. That front could stall south keeping rain chances healthiest in southern Missouri/ northern Arkansas by late next week. It looks like our next big storm after that arrives Saturday.

Temperatures stay mild and above average through the 7-day forecast.

Clear

Springfield

41°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

37°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

44°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
51°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

69° / 49°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 69° 49°

Monday

61° / 42°
Windy with rain and possibly some thunder
Windy with rain and possibly some thunder 60% 61° 42°

Tuesday

63° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 63° 46°

Wednesday

65° / 46°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 65° 46°

Thursday

65° / 46°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 65° 46°

Friday

60° / 46°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 60° 46°

Saturday

63° / 47°
Showers
Showers 60% 63° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

65°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

52°

3 AM
Showers
60%
52°

51°

4 AM
Rain
70%
51°

51°

5 AM
Rain
70%
51°

51°

6 AM
Rain
70%
51°

