Sunday, March 7 Overnight Forecast

We enjoyed mild and dry weather all weekend long, and we’ll continue to enjoy warmer weather this week before a transition to a wet pattern.

For tonight, we’re looking at starry skies and chilly temperatures. Overnight readings will remain above freezing but will still be chilly by morning.

The morning chilly on Monday will quickly give way to mild temperatures. Skies look mostly sunny with afternoon highs warming into the upper 60s to around 70°.

The pattern will remain warm through much of the week as we enjoy a steady south to southwest wind. The breezy southerly flow of air will also be transporting Gulf moisture north into the region. This will lead to an increase in clouds Tuesday into Wednesday and eventually a very wet period of weather.

Rain chances will hold off until Wednesday when isolated showers will be possible. Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely Thursday as a cold front begins to edge south into the Ozarks. This front will continue to serve as a focus for wet weather, especially near and north of the front as it stalls in the area. This will lead to waves of rain and thunderstorms and the threat of heavy rainfall that will continue through at least Saturday. The core of the storm will still be generating a chance for showers on Sunday before it finally moves east of the area.

Given the wind energy and higher humidity, a few isolated severe storms are possible during the period. But, heavy rain will be the main story. Over the four days from Thursday through Sunday, 2 to 4″ of rain is possible and could result in a risk of flooding.

Temperatures will remain mild through most of the week but will be cooling off Friday into the weekend as the front slowly edges south across the Ozarks.

Clear

Springfield Mo

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

47°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low near 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

50°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

50° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 50° 39°

Monday

68° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 68° 47°

Tuesday

70° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 70° 56°

Wednesday

69° / 60°
Showers
Showers 40% 69° 60°

Thursday

70° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 70° 52°

Friday

59° / 45°
Rain
Rain 63% 59° 45°

Saturday

52° / 38°
Showers
Showers 50% 52° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

12 AM
Clear
1%
50°

48°

1 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
1%
47°

43°

3 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
2%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
2%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
2%
40°

41°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
41°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
45°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
51°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

61°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

57°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
52°

51°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
51°

50°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
50°
