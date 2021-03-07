Sunday, March 7 Overnight Forecast

We enjoyed mild and dry weather all weekend long, and we’ll continue to enjoy warmer weather this week before a transition to a wet pattern.

For tonight, we’re looking at starry skies and chilly temperatures. Overnight readings will remain above freezing but will still be chilly by morning.

The morning chilly on Monday will quickly give way to mild temperatures. Skies look mostly sunny with afternoon highs warming into the upper 60s to around 70°.





The pattern will remain warm through much of the week as we enjoy a steady south to southwest wind. The breezy southerly flow of air will also be transporting Gulf moisture north into the region. This will lead to an increase in clouds Tuesday into Wednesday and eventually a very wet period of weather.

Rain chances will hold off until Wednesday when isolated showers will be possible. Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely Thursday as a cold front begins to edge south into the Ozarks. This front will continue to serve as a focus for wet weather, especially near and north of the front as it stalls in the area. This will lead to waves of rain and thunderstorms and the threat of heavy rainfall that will continue through at least Saturday. The core of the storm will still be generating a chance for showers on Sunday before it finally moves east of the area.

Given the wind energy and higher humidity, a few isolated severe storms are possible during the period. But, heavy rain will be the main story. Over the four days from Thursday through Sunday, 2 to 4″ of rain is possible and could result in a risk of flooding.





Temperatures will remain mild through most of the week but will be cooling off Friday into the weekend as the front slowly edges south across the Ozarks.