Sunday, March 7 Forecast

Weather

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the lower and middle 60’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be gusty out of the south with gusts up to 20-30 mph especially closer to I-49. With the sunshine, dry airmass in place, and dry ground conditions, there are concerns for fire dangers. Fires can spread quickly in these conditions so limit your outdoor burning. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Monday will be even warmer with temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Again, there is the concern for fire dangers on Monday with gusty winds possible, a dry airmass, and dry ground conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Tuesday will be our transition day as our pattern starts to change. Moisture will move into the area and set the stage for a wet pattern for the end of the week. It will start to feel more humid as the day goes on. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

The jet stream, or the path that storms tend to take, will situate over the Ozarks. At the same time, a cold front will be slow to move south across the state. Depending on how far south that front moves will depend on how much rain we will see. Though, these two together will act as a storm highway with multiple rounds of showers and storms possible. Wednesday into Saturday, heavy rain and flooding look to be a concern with multiple rounds of rain expected. With that in mind, timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. Also, we can’t rule out a few stronger storms next week either. Again, something that is still uncertain.

Temperatures will be above average through Thursday before dropping back into the 50’s by Friday of next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

35°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

37°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

37° / 36°
Clear
Clear 0% 37° 36°

Sunday

65° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 65° 40°

Monday

67° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 67° 48°

Tuesday

66° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 66° 57°

Wednesday

68° / 57°
Showers
Showers 40% 68° 57°

Thursday

68° / 48°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 68° 48°

Friday

56° / 42°
Rain
Rain 63% 56° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

2 AM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

3 AM
Clear
2%
36°

35°

4 AM
Clear
2%
35°

36°

5 AM
Clear
2%
36°

37°

6 AM
Clear
2%
37°

37°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
37°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
41°

48°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

53°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

57°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

62°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

60°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

9 PM
Clear
1%
50°

48°

10 PM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

11 PM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
2%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
3%
45°
