Sunday, March 29 Overnight Forecast

We got a break from wet weather today with sunshine pushing temperatures well into the 60s this afternoon, all in all, a beautiful spring day. The weather is about to take a turn again with more rain as we close out the month.

For tonight, we’ll have mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures.

Clouds will be thin enough Monday morning for temperatures to climb quickly through the 40s and 50s. High cloudiness will thicken up by afternoon with a high overcast for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will likely be curbed a bit by the cloud cover, but it will still be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A storm passing south of the area will send rain into the Ozarks by early evening with rain and possibly some thunder the remainder of the night through Tuesday morning. No severe weather is expected, but the rain will come down pretty good at times. The showers will tend to taper off by late morning with clouds slow to thin out Tuesday afternoon. Many areas will remain mostly cloudy.

Rain totals will range from 0.25″ to 0.75″ north of the interstate to over an inch along and south of the state line. Rain totals in Springfield will tend to be a half an inch to 0.75″, bringing our monthly rain total to around 8″! This will solidy March 2020 as a top 10 wettest March on record for Springfield.

RAIN TOTALS THROUGH TUESDAY

The pattern will remain active with only a short spell of dry weather Wednesday into Thursday. Skies will be bright on Wednesday with highs in the 60s after a chilly morning. Clouds will be rather widespread on Thursday with a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will remain mild.

A front will push into the area by Friday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. The pattern doesn’t look very favorable for strong to severe storms with atmospheric winds looking rather light and instability levels looking pretty low.

Temperatures will remain mild through Friday with Saturday shaping up to be a chilly day. Clouds may be slow to thin out on Saturday and afternoon highs only look to be in the 50s. Warmer weather returns on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

67° / 43°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 67° 43°

Monday

67° / 46°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 67° 46°

Tuesday

57° / 38°
Cloudy with morning rain
Cloudy with morning rain 60% 57° 38°

Wednesday

65° / 47°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 65° 47°

Thursday

65° / 49°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 65° 49°

Friday

64° / 41°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 64° 41°

Saturday

56° / 42°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 56° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

12 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

3 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

4 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

47°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

60°

8 PM
Showers
40%
60°

58°

9 PM
Showers
50%
58°

56°

10 PM
Rain
80%
56°

