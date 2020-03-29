Sunday, March 29 Forecast

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler, topping off in the middle and upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will still be breezy out of the west at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday, we will start off clear but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s. Showers will start to move in overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Showers are likely Tuesday with cooler temperatures in the upper 50’s. We are not looking at severe weather with this round of showers, maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Most of the severe weather will stay to our south. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

The sunshine returns on Wednesday with temperatures back in the lower 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Clouds return Thursday with a chance of showers overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60’s.