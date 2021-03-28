Sunday, March 28 Overnight Forecast

We ended the weekend on a bright and chilly note. Temperatures only warmed into the 50s Sunday afternoon after highs in the upper 70s the day before. The cooler weather will quickly give way to warmer weather this week, at least for the early portion of the week.

For tonight, we’ll find clear and quiet weather. Temperatures will fall into to near 40° by morning.

The morning chill will give way to mild temperatures by afternoon as sunny skies and southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. The warmth will come with wind with gusts topping 30 mph during the afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been posted for Western Missouri where gusts are expected to top 40 mph.







A cold front will slide into the area on Tuesday. Skies will become mostly cloudy, but rain will likely remain reserved for areas south of the interstate Tuesday evening. Temperatures ahead of the front will once again by mild with highs in the 60s.

A round of chilly weather will follow the front for Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will clear out Wednesday morning, but temperatures will only climb into the low 50s for highs. A widespread freeze is expected Thursday morning with temperatures slipping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunny and cool weather Thursday will give way to another night with freezing temperatures over the Eastern Ozarks. Areas further west could see some patchy frost, but temperatures for the most part will remain a little above freezing.

A warming trend will get underway Friday with sunshine and southerly winds pushing temperatures well into the 60s.

Easter Weekend looks warm and dry with sunny skies and highs near 70 Saturday and partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s Sunday.